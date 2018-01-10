ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Most St. Louis Cardinals fans would be happy enough just to receive a Dexter Fowler bobblehead, but the Cardinals outfielder wants to give fans an extra surprise with it.

Much love to the @Cardinals for giving me the opportunity to have my very first official big league bobble head! pic.twitter.com/cpDdC7nYIg — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) January 8, 2018

The first 30,000 fans (aged 16 and older) in the gate on the April 21 game against Cincinnati will receive a Fowler bobblehead – his first ever as a Cardinal. On Tuesday, Fowler tweeted that he and his wife also had a special idea, to give “a signed surprise” to someone who tweets a selfie with his bobblehead.

My wife had a good idea. If you get a Dexter Fowler bobble head this year & take a selfie with “me” you could win a signed surprise. I see every tweet so keep em comin! (Get creative!) — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) January 10, 2018

Related story: Cardinals Outfielder Announces 2nd Daughter Is On The Way

And it sounds like the more creative the photo is, the more likely you’ll be to win.

Single game Cardinals tickets are not yet on sale, but you can get a ticket to that game through the Cardinals bobblehead ticket package. The package includes tickets to five games, all with giveaway bobbleheads that you’re guaranteed to receive with purchase of the ticket pack.

Related story: Dexter Fowler Using Twitter For Good, Not The ‘Goons’

Fowler is clearly excited to get back to baseball in St. Louis. He send another tweet on Tuesday saying, “This is going to be a really good year. I have a really really good feeling about the squad. Getting excited. @Cardinals #stl #mycity”

This is going to be a really good year. I have a really really good feeling about the squad. Getting excited. @Cardinals #stl #mycity pic.twitter.com/KOFhkf6FKw — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) January 10, 2018

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook