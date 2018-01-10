ST. CHARLES (KMOX) – The latest area flu numbers from St. Charles are expected to be released, Wednesday, as we are in the peak of flu season. Our Kevin Killeen has a first look at the numbers from assistant director of public health for the county, Sara Evers.
About 700 new cases of the flu were reported in St. Charles County, last week and this week is in the “peak of flu season.” Since October, they’ve had 2,800 reported flu cases, based on tallies from doctors, hospitals and urgent cares. The actual numbers including unreported cases are expected to be much higher.
Related story: This Year’s Flu Epidemic Breaking Records
In all of last year’s flu season, which stretches from December to February, St. Charles had about 4,000 cases on record.
“I have heard that the fever is the usual severity but it is lasting a lot longer, so we need to encourage people to stay home as long as they do have that fever,” Evers says.
Evers says so far there are no known fatalities from the flu this year in St. Charles County.
Last week in St. Louis County between 1,500 to 2,000 new flu cases were expected to be reported and in the most common flu strain this season is associated with more severe symptoms.