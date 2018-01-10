Courtesy of Akubra Hats on Facebook.

The family of Amy “Dolly” Everett thanked the “overwhelming response we have received since our world came crashing down around us when our beautiful Dolly left our family”. Last week, their 15-year-old daughter committed suicide, which they said came after she was tormented by cyber bullies.

Amy was once the face of an iconic Australian hat company, Akubra, who posted the original photo of her from eight years ago. The company also posted a heart-felt message:

“Dolly could be anyone’s daughter, sister, friend. We need to make sure that anyone in crisis knows there is always someone to talk to. Be a friend, check up on your mates.”

Her photo has been shared more than 18,000 times on Facebook, and a message from her father has also gone viral.

Tick Everett posted to Facebook post with the news that Amy had taken her life “to escape the evil in this world”. He did not how she was bullied but asked for those responsible to attend a memorial service for Dolly.

“If by some chance the people who thought this was a joke and made themselves feel superior by the constant bullying and harassment see this post, please come to our service and witness the complete devastation you have created,” he wrote.

