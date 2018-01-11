ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County prosecutors have issued charges in connection with a fatal crash that occurred last summer.
On the evening of June 23rd officers responded to the 1400 block of Sherwood Forest Drive and found an overturned vehicle.
They learned that the driver, then 18-year-old Keshawn Hampton, had been speeding and changing a song on his phone when he struck several parked vehicles and overturned.
Among three passengers in the Mazda 5 was 14 month old Keshawn Hampton Jr., who was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to severe trauama suffered in the crash.
A blood alcohol test administered to the driver found that he was legally drunk at the time of the crash.
On Thursday Keshawn Hampton, now 19, was charged with DWI resulting in the death of another person.
He’s being held on $50,000 bond.