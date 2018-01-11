School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
UPDATED 1:30 p.m.
Filed Under:Barnes Jewish Hospital, Center for Advanced Medicine, fatal shooting, pocket knives, shots fired
Man with a knife at Siteman Cancer Center shot and killed by security guard on the 14th floor. (Credit: Kevin Killeen, KMOX)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A man with two knives in the Center for Advanced Medicine on the Barnes-Jewish Hospital campus was shot and killed by two security guards.

Police say a 46-year-old patient was armed with two pocket knives and flourished them at the security guards. The guards in return fired several gunshots, striking him.

The man has been pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

