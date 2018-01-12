School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:Circus Harmony, City Museum, Show

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Visitors to City Museum often wander past the glass big top and stop in their tracks, stopping to see the students of circus harmony school doing amazing things.

Of course, it takes great teachers, like the ever-present Rosa Yagaantsetseg. The native of Mongolia has performed and taught all kinds of acts, even some on the back of a camel. She’s won accolades around the world, including silver medals at the prestigious Monte Carlo International Circus Festival among many others.

“I’m so happy [to] work here because [it] makes me so happy. All my students [are] very good, very very good,” she says.

Rosa’s specialties are contortion and hand balancing and her students will do a “tiger contortion” act this weekend and next in Circus Harmony’s big show, “Legato: Circus through the Decades” that includes live music. As they say at Circus Harmony, watch out for flying children.

The show is on the third floor of City Museum. Tickets available at circusharmony.org.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen