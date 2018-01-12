ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Visitors to City Museum often wander past the glass big top and stop in their tracks, stopping to see the students of circus harmony school doing amazing things.
Of course, it takes great teachers, like the ever-present Rosa Yagaantsetseg. The native of Mongolia has performed and taught all kinds of acts, even some on the back of a camel. She’s won accolades around the world, including silver medals at the prestigious Monte Carlo International Circus Festival among many others.
“I’m so happy [to] work here because [it] makes me so happy. All my students [are] very good, very very good,” she says.
Rosa’s specialties are contortion and hand balancing and her students will do a “tiger contortion” act this weekend and next in Circus Harmony’s big show, “Legato: Circus through the Decades” that includes live music. As they say at Circus Harmony, watch out for flying children.
The show is on the third floor of City Museum. Tickets available at circusharmony.org.