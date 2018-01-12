School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With stories of iphone addiction and people spending hours on video games, how about a story about books? The JCC used winter book sale is later this month. Zelda sparks, director of arts and culture at the Jewish Community Center says because of the prices, a lot of teachers come.

“They can, for very little money, amass a group of books that they can use in their classrooms. Also we tell parents of home-schooled kids that there’s a lot at our sale that they can use for the purposes of homeschooling,” she says.

Others head straight to the collectibles. Donations of books are still be accepted through January 14th. The JCC used winter book sale is January 28th through February 1st at the Jewish Community Center Staenberg Family Complex in Crave Coeur. Opening day fee to get in is $10. Book prices start at 50 cents.

