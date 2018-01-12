ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Blitz on Wednesday raised nearly $17,000.
The organization planned the event due to dismal donation numbers for this season’s Tree of Lights Campaign. Jack Wang is a spokesman for the Salvation Army’s Midland Division.
“We appreciate every dollar and every cent that the generosity of St. Louisans were able to give to the Salvation Army, because all that money goes to help people in need, not just at Christmas time, but all year round,” he says.
Wang says the Tree of Lights campaign funds 40 to 45 percent of the Salvation Army’s annual needs. The campaign runs through the end of the month. There’s still time to donate online, on the phone or through text message.