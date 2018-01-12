View of Monument Entry (St. Louis Cardinals)

ST. LOUIS (News release) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today the construction of the Budweiser Terrace, a redesign and renovation of the upper right field seating area and adjacent concourse at Busch Stadium that will debut for the 2018 season. Budweiser Terrace provides a brand new destination where fans can enjoy Cardinals baseball in a relaxed and social atmosphere.

The design of Budweiser Terrace features a multilevel 20,000 square foot area that includes two full-service bars, standing areas and lounge seating within the bowl of the stadium, cozy cabana seating with urban garden accents on the concourse, an open air barbecue grill and a newly constructed covered performance stage. One of the most unique features of the restructured area is that fans can mix and mingle at the two new full-service bars while enjoying full views of the stadium playing field.

1 - View of Seating Decks View of Seating Decks (St. Louis Cardinals)

6 - View of Bar Area View of Bar Area (St. Louis Cardinals)

4 - View of Stage View of Stage (St. Louis Cardinals)

5 - View of Trellis View of Trellis (St. Louis Cardinals)

2 - View of Monument Entry View of Monument Entry (St. Louis Cardinals)

“We are excited about this new gathering place at Busch Stadium,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. “The Budweiser Terrace is designed to be a free attraction for fans looking for a social experience where they can watch the game and connect with other people at the same time.”

“AB-InBev is thrilled to partner with the St. Louis Cardinals with the naming of Budweiser Terrace,” said Nick Kelly, Senior Director of Experiential Marketing – Sports. “Budweiser Terrace is going to be ‘the place to be’ at Busch Stadium this summer.”

We're excited to announce the all new Budweiser Terrace at Busch Stadium for the 2018 season! Find all the details at https://t.co/CYSSrl9cay! pic.twitter.com/eXSqEceQBp — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 12, 2018

The project started in November 2017 with the removal of 1,000 seats from six sections of the seating bowl in the upper right field level of the stadium. The project footprint includes the space formerly known as Riverview Corner.

Fans do not need a special ticket to access the Budweiser Terrace. There are no assigned seats in the area. The standing and lounge areas are all available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Budweiser Terrace provides fans a destination for pregame and in-game entertainment with live bands and DJs taking the stage before the game as well as outdoor games and other activities on the concourse. The Budweiser Terrace will also serve as the main activation area for Cardinals Theme Ticket events and live pregame performances such as poms and dance groups.

Click here for more information about the new space at Busch Stadium.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook