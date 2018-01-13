ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A “giant” and a “gift from God” – that is how local civil rights trailblazer Frankie Muse Freeman is being remembered, following her death Friday at the age of 101.
Freeman may be best known for serving as the lead counsel in the case that ended legal racial discrimination in public housing in St. Louis.
“The work she did helping desegregate the public schools, public housing, things of that nature, Frankie was just an all-around civic angel,” said St. Louis NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt.
National NCAAP board member John Gaskin, from St. Louis County, said Freeman has passed the torch, “She is looking down on us to lead and not be looking for a time that’s convenient, but to lead now.”
Freeman died peacefully, surrounded by family.