ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Cardinals fans have three more years to enjoy Yadier Molina as their starting catcher.
The 8-time All Star announced at the Winter Warmup that this three-year contract extension will be his last — but he plans to go out with a bang.
“I can’t to have, to grab that trophy in October or November,” Molina told reporters at Winter Warmup. “I can’t wait for two more, three more trophies, three more championships.”
Molina’s three-year extension is worth $60 million, he signed it last April — at that time he left open the option of playing beyond three more years.
Molina’s not sure if he’ll coach upon retirement — though he did have fun leading Puerto Rico’s National U-23 team this winter.
The only certainty is that he plans to spend more time with his family.