School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:St. Louis Cardinals, Winter Warmup, Yadier Molina

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Cardinals fans have three more years to enjoy Yadier Molina as their starting catcher.

The 8-time All Star announced at the Winter Warmup that this three-year contract extension will be his last — but he plans to go out with a bang.

“I can’t to have, to grab that trophy in October or November,” Molina told reporters at Winter Warmup. “I can’t wait for two more, three more trophies, three more championships.”

Molina’s three-year extension is worth $60 million, he signed it last April — at that time he left open the option of playing beyond three more years.

Molina’s not sure if he’ll coach upon retirement — though he did have fun leading Puerto Rico’s National U-23 team this winter.

The only certainty is that he plans to spend more time with his family.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen