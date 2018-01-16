School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Centers for Disease Control wants Americans to be prepared in case of a nuclear event and will hold a briefing later today to tell us what we need to know to survive.

While a nuclear detonation is unlikely, the CDC says it would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps. That’s the purpose of today’s briefing in Atlanta. The CDC says planning and prevention can lessen deaths and illness. For instance, the CDC says most people don’t realize that sheltering in place for at least 24 hours is crucial to saving lives and reducing exposure to radiation.

