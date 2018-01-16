School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The number of refugees settling in St. Louis rose to more than 1100 two years ago. This year, the International Institute here is expecting only about 450.

Institute president Anna Crosslin says the local number runs parallel to the national number, which has declined under the Trump Administration.

She says she feels sorry for those being blocked.

“Refugees are part of the diversity that really helps us in terms of being able to fill jobs that otherwise might go unfilled, that offers us language and cultural capacity that are important if we want to be on a global market stage,” she says.

Crosslin says last year’s refugees migrating to St. Louis included larger numbers of Afghan, Congolese, Somali, and Iraqi natives.

