(Police photo)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A former KSDK-TV reporter and spokesman for the city of Ferguson faces meth charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis police stopped Jeffrey Small’s car Jan. 6 on Manchester Road because his front right headlight was out. Police seized a gray fanny pack holding: A plastic container, five plastic bags with drug residue, dryer sheets, metal wires and an eye glass case with two pipes.

Small also had a number of outstanding bench warrants.

jeff small e1516141703441 Former TV Reporter, Ferguson Spokesman Faces Meth Charges

(KMOX file photo)

Small worked for KSDK for nine years before leaving in 2012. He worked as a spokesman for Ferguson following the shooting death of Michael Brown in 2014.

Comments
  1. Arnold Spencer says:
    January 16, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Looks like he followed MB’s lead, LOL!

