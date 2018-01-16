(Police photo)
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A former KSDK-TV reporter and spokesman for the city of Ferguson faces meth charges.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis police stopped Jeffrey Small’s car Jan. 6 on Manchester Road because his front right headlight was out. Police seized a gray fanny pack holding: A plastic container, five plastic bags with drug residue, dryer sheets, metal wires and an eye glass case with two pipes.
Small also had a number of outstanding bench warrants.
Small worked for KSDK for nine years before leaving in 2012. He worked as a spokesman for Ferguson following the shooting death of Michael Brown in 2014.
Looks like he followed MB’s lead, LOL!