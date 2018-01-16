Hot on the heels of announcing his new album set to feature some of his most ambitious work yet, Jack White unveiled his North American headline tour dates including St. Louis.
White will perform at Chaifetz Arena on April 25th, 2018 at 8pm.
Tickets go on sale January 26th at 10am local time.
Additionally, every online ticket purchased in North America for the new headline show will include a physical copy of BOARDING HOUSE REACH on CD.
Fans will also have the option to upgrade their CD to the standard black vinyl LP. The album is scheduled to come out March 23.
Click here for more ticket information.