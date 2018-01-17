EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Some Metro East water customers are under a boil order, again, until further notice.
This order only affects direct customers of Illinois American Water in Alorton, Cahokia, Canteen, Caseyville, Centreville, East St. Louis, Fairmont City, Lovejoy, National City, Sauget and Washington Park. People living in these communities who are NOT serviced directly by Illinois American Water are not affected.
A temporary drop in water pressure prompted the boil order. Affected customers should bring water to a rolling boil for at least five minutes before consuming it — it’s safe to bathe and do laundry with it.