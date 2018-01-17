ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The city of St. Louis is getting closer to picking a consultant to guide it through the process of possibly leasing Lambert Airport to a private group. And some aldermen are concerned the city might be too quick to give up control of the airport for some quick cash.
“Whatever we’re giving up today could easily outweigh what we could be getting in the future. We could receive a lot more, we just have to be innovative. I think a lot of times as a city we fall behind because we’re not thinking ahead,” says Alderman Brandon Bosley.
The city counselor’s office is evaluating eleven proposals from consulting firms that want to help guide the process. A final deal would require public hearings, and the approval of aldermen, the board of estimate and apportionment and a majority of the airlines.