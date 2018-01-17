Filed Under:block, litigation, Net Neutrality

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The expected wave of litigation against the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net-neutrality rules has begun.

A group of attorneys general for 21 states and the District of Columbia sued Tuesday to block the rules. Missouri is not among those 21 states.

So did Mozilla, the maker of the Firefox browser, and New America’s Open Technology Institute. Other public-interest groups are expected to file suit as well, and the tech-industry lobbying group has said it will support litigation.

