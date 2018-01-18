ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch is running for county council, but announced he won’t be asking for any contributions.
He says he and his wife will personally fund his campaign, deciding that the only way he would run is if they didn’t feel beholden to anyone.
“When I cast a vote, I don’t want anybody to say, ‘He did that because someone gave him money.’ I think we all agree that’s a problem in politics today, so much so that, if I’m elected, I would like to see a county charter amendment that basically puts a lid on campaign contributions,” he says.
Fitch added he’s opposed to a city-county merger.