ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois senators are introducing legislation to help bring high speed internet to more students in rural areas.
State Senator Andy Manar of Macoupin County says nearly 90 thousand students at 100 rural schools don’t have broadband access.
“That means these students are unable to do things that many take for granted today, like stream educational videos, participate in online testing, browse the internet, play educational games, engage in remote learning, which I think is a big key to bringing new opportunities to all children,” he says.
Manar’s bill calls for broadband infrastructure to be installed at these schools. The project would be a one-time $16 million expense, federal matching dollars will help.