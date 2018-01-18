Filed Under:broadband, education, internet, Rural, school

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois senators are introducing legislation to help bring high speed internet to more students in rural areas.

State Senator Andy Manar of Macoupin County says nearly 90 thousand students at 100 rural schools don’t have broadband access.

“That means these students are unable to do things that many take for granted today, like stream educational videos, participate in online testing, browse the internet, play educational games, engage in remote learning, which I think is a big key to bringing new opportunities to all children,” he says.

Manar’s bill calls for broadband infrastructure to be installed at these schools. The project would be a one-time $16 million expense, federal matching dollars will help.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen