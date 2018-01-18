ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local cardiologist says there’s a lot to be learned from getting an annual physical, much like the one President Trump recently had.

SLU Care cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim at SSM Health SLU Hospital says a physical is a good way to find out about your ten year risk for having a heart attack or stroke.

“With respect to trying to avoid that first heart attack, I would recommend this be done for anybody who has any kind of concern, especially people that have a family history, mom and dad, brothers or sisters that have had heart attacks. Why don’t you try to not follow them, and not follow that same path, and prevent that heart attack,” he says.

The mininum number of things to learn to assess your heart attack or stroke risk, Lim says, are your blood pressure, your cholesterol, your weight, and whether you are a diabetic or a smoker.

