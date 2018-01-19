ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is addressing his constituents through Twitter — it’s the first appearance he’s made since allegations he tried to blackmail a woman with whom he had an affair.
Greitens posted a roughly 40 second video outlining his ideas for lowering taxes. He wants to give businesses a break.
“We’re going to end loopholes, and we’re doing all of this in a way that is fiscally sound and does not burden our children with that,” he says.
He also says taxes will be reduced for 97 percent of Missourians. Although the video doesn’t specify how that will happen, Greitens says he looks forward to working on it.