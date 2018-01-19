St. Louisan Jo Jo White, MVP of the 1976 NBA Finals, is a member of the NBA Hall of Fame and a 1968 Olympic Gold Medal winner. His number hangs in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse, where he played for the University of Kansas from 1966-69. White, who attended McKinley High School and was drafted into the NFL, MLB, ABA and the NBA as a Boston Celtic, passed away on January 16th, 2018 at the age of 71. Charlie Brennan revisits his 2006 interview with White.
