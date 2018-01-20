ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You won’t be able to visit the Gateway Arch or Old Courthouse for the time being. That’s because of the government shutdown. If you have a ticket for a scheduled tram ride to the top of the Arch or an Arch entry-only ticket, they will be refunded as soon as possible. Other Arch activities, such as helicopter tours, will remain open during this time. That’s because they’re not part of the National Park Service. The Arch and Old Courthouse will resume operations when the government reopens.