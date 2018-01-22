ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Military and civilian employees at Scott Air Force Base are feeling the impact of the government shutdown.
Base officials say functions essential to flight operations, national security and public safety will continue, and all active duty military personnel will remain on normal duty. However, they won’t get paid until funds are made available. Neither will the essential civilian employees who will keep working. Non-essential civilian employees are being furloughed.
According to the base’s Facebook page, the commissary will remain open through Wednesday and medical and clinic appointments are not effected. However the Education and Training Center is closed and several other functions that will remain open, will do so with limited capabilities.