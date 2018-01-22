Filed Under:Amazon, education, Employees, Jefferson College, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Did Amazon decide to take a pass on St. Louis because it has an underdeveloped workforce ready to fill job positions?

If so, Jefferson College is working to address the growing need for skilled employees by “intensifying” resources and personnel to teach workforce development.

Dr. Dena McCaffrey, Dean of Career and Technical education, says direct contact with employees to discover their needs is crucial to developing courses.

That’s why they attend weekly meetings throughout the county.

“We also work one on one with employers to address the needs they have, so I could say daily that one of our faculty or staff is on the phone or in person meeting with employers,” she says.

The result is a slate of more than three-dozen new courses available at both the Hillsboro and Arnold campuses.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen