ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Did Amazon decide to take a pass on St. Louis because it has an underdeveloped workforce ready to fill job positions?
If so, Jefferson College is working to address the growing need for skilled employees by “intensifying” resources and personnel to teach workforce development.
Dr. Dena McCaffrey, Dean of Career and Technical education, says direct contact with employees to discover their needs is crucial to developing courses.
That’s why they attend weekly meetings throughout the county.
“We also work one on one with employers to address the needs they have, so I could say daily that one of our faculty or staff is on the phone or in person meeting with employers,” she says.
The result is a slate of more than three-dozen new courses available at both the Hillsboro and Arnold campuses.