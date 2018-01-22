Filed Under:homework free weekend, Kirkwood High School, mike havener

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Kirkwood High School is trying something it thinks might help students create a better school/life balance.

The weekend of February 16th will be the school’s first homework-free weekend. Principal Mike Havener says they’ll look at the current homework load to ensure it makes sense.

“When we give our homework it goes directly toward the objective of the class and of the day, and what is enough to get that accomplished? Is it ten math problems or do we really need the 40 math problems? I’m a believer that if we pick the ten right math problems we’re going to get the same outcome as if we find 40 of them,” he says.

Dr. Havener says some faculty are concerned and are adjusting lesson plans accordingly. He also says homework will never go away entirely because it does have a purpose. The other homework free weekend comes March 9th.

