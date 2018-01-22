ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Last week we were there for the first of several meetings on possibly expanding Metro-link through north and south St. Louis. But don’t expect to see new train tracks even in the next few years.
“We’re probably a odd eight to ten years before this line would be up and running,” says Marcie Meystrik, corridor planning coordinator for East-West Gateway Council of Governments.
Meystrik says while its true that Proposition 1 last year provides money for about half of the 17 mile stretch.
“Without the federal match, we really don’t have a project because we don’t have enough local funds to build enough of the line to make it compete well,” she says.
If you want to check out the latest on Northside Southside STL.com.