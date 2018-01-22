Filed Under:exposure, masturbation, police, Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY (KMOX) — Shrewsbury police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl said a man exposed himself to her, twice, over the weekend.

The girl told police she was walking near Wilshusen and Weil Avenues around 3:30 Saturday afternoon — a man slowly drove by her and she could see him masturbating. He drove by again a little later, still masturbating, before leaving the area.

The girl described him as a heavy set white man in his 30’s with brownish black hair and a 5 o’clock shadow — she described the vehicle only as an older, white, four door with visible rust spots.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Shrewsbury Police.

