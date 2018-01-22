Filed Under:Alzheimer's, health, Study

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Washington University researchers are looking for more participants in an ongoing Alzheimer’s study.

Lead researcher Dr. John Morris says they are studying the adult children of patients with Alzheimer’s, trying to predict who will develop the disease.

“We have been very interested in trying to identify Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms appear because by the time memory and thinking problems develop, it means the brain is damaged, and hence it may not be very useful to try to treat, effectively, a damaged brain,” he says.

This study follows people ages 45 to 74 who have no problems with memory or thinking but are at an elevated risk for developing Alzheimer’s because one or both of their parent’s has or had the disorder.

