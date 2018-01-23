ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ameren is pushing a pair of bills before the state legislature that would change the way rate hikes are approved — Ameren Missouri says it would be good for consumers, but a local consumer advocate says it would be bad.
St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer, who also serves as executive director of the Consumer Council of Missouri, is against the changes.
“The state of Missouri has seen our electric rates increase three times faster than the national average. We have increased over 40 percent in the last decade — our electricity costs, and we can’t stomach that for much longer,” she says.
Ameren claims the bill would be a relief for consumers by limiting annual rate hikes to 3 percent, also making rate hikes more predictable and even.
Spencer says that’s misleading because the plan would let Ameren pass along other costs to consumers without approval from the Public Service Commission — and those costs wouldn’t count toward the 3 percent.