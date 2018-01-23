ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In the aftermath of Amazon, is there an even bigger catch on the horizon? There’s a meeting about Hyperloop this morning with MoDOT and St. Louis Regional Chamber. The futuristic transportation mode would have you from St. Louis to Kansas City in about 25 minutes. Missouri is competing for the first route.
Andrew Smith, Chamber VP of Innovation says winning this would be big.
“For Amazon HQ2 we’re one of 238 cities that submitted, and that’s a $5 billion investment. Hyperloop One we’re one of five, maybe one of three, and it’s a $20 billion investment, so the scope of opportunity there is much higher in my opinion,” he says.
Imagine asking yourself, do I go shopping today at the Galleria or Country Club Plaza? We’d be talking about re-naming the I-70 series to the Hyperloop series.
The panel goes from 7:30 until 9 a.m. at the Chamber. It costs $15 to attend.