ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital opens its new state of the art Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit.
This new Level Three NICU is located on the sixth floor of St. Mary’s Hospital, just one floor above the Family Birthplace center and right next to the post partum rooms.
We’re very excited about the opportunity with this nursery. We have 42 beds, 36 private rooms, a couple of rooms set up for twins specifically, and the parents can spend the night,” says Pamela Lesser, director of peri-natal nursing at St. Mary’s.
Lesser says the new NICU has some high-tech features, including NicView, an innovative small camera system that allows parents, family and friends to view their infants in real-time 24/7 through a secure online portal.