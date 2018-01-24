GRAND TOWER, Ill. (AP) – Authorities in southern Illinois say a man is dead after mixing drain cleaner with bleach in an attempt to clear a clogged drain.
The (Carbondale) Southern Illinois reports that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that a preliminary investigation shows the man created a poisonous gas that killed him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene in Grand Tower. Police say officers responded to a call about 3:13 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say a woman escaped the home “due to the fast thinking of the dispatcher” who realized a deadly exposure occurred. She was taken to a St. Louis hospital.
The man’s name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of next of kin.
Grand Tower is about 95 miles southeast of St. Louis.
