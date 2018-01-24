Associated Press
Filed Under:bleach, drain cleaner, Grand Tower, poisonous gas
AFP PHOTO/ LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (AP) – Authorities in southern Illinois say a man is dead after mixing drain cleaner with bleach in an attempt to clear a clogged drain.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinois reports that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that a preliminary investigation shows the man created a poisonous gas that killed him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Grand Tower. Police say officers responded to a call about 3:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a woman escaped the home “due to the fast thinking of the dispatcher” who realized a deadly exposure occurred. She was taken to a St. Louis hospital.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

Grand Tower is about 95 miles southeast of St. Louis.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen