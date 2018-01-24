ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Once the king of beers, sales estimates for last year put Budweiser at the fourth best-selling brand in the U.S. Top three now are: Bud Light, Coors Light and Miller Lite.
“None of the brands are setting the world on fire,” says Beer Marketers Insights executive editor Eric Shepard.
Miller Lite actually moved into the top three by simply losing less than Bud. How can these mainstream giants get back in our glasses?
“Both companies are trying very hard, they’re doing everything they can to reverse these trends, but it’s difficult when a brand starts to lose that sort of equity, to turn them, it hasn’t happened too many times in the United States. They’re doing everything they can with advertising and promotion,” he says.
Shepard notes that when international sales are factored in, Budweiser is back on the podium. That’s a reason he says AB In-Bev doesn’t see this as an emergency. And that’s why he says St. Louis probably doesn’t have much reason to worry..but plenty of reason to drink?