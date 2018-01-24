ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Winter Olympics are in South Korea next month, but it can be easy to forget the first Olympics on American soil were held in St. Louis in 1904. A new group aims to make sure we don’t forget again. The St. Louis Olympic Legacy Committee has some heavy-hitters on it, like gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee and NBC broadcaster Bob Costas.

“We really want to create a space in St. Louis where the Olympics can be celebrated, and we also want to bring events to the community that connect to the games, and we also want to really raise the awareness of St. Louisans of what innovations took place, what occurred in 1904,” says St. Louis Sports Commission president Frank Viverito.

The committee has been working with the International Olympic Committee and plans an announcement at the start of next month.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook