CHARLES TOWN, W.V. (AP) You’d think if you were going to rob a bank you’d have the whole getaway car thing worked out.
But police in West Virginia say a suspected bank robber was captured after hailing a cab. Media outlets report 25-year-old Ryan Michael Stepanian was arrested in Monday’s robbery of a Charles Town bank and another bank heist the week before in nearby Ranson.
Cab driver George Lyon says he took the suspect from an apartment complex to the Charles Town bank for what the man told him was a routine matter. The man emerged and Lyon dropped him off at a park. That’s when Lyon says he then recognized the suspect’s photo on social media from the earlier robbery and notified police.
Stepanian was later arrested on foot.