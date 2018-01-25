ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Chesterfield resident running for the Parkway School Board is coming under fire for her social media history.
Jeanie Ames describes herself as a ‘Confederate’ on her Twitter page, which is now private. She retweeted a post about banning Islam in the United States and referred to former First Lady Michelle Obama as a ‘giant rat’.
In other tweets before the account went private, Ames described Puerto Rico as “one trailer-lot payment away from being homeless”. She said the Congressional Black Caucus is among the problems with America and she expressed support for former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct.
The Parkway School District has not commented on Ames’ social media history.
The Board of Education’s election will be held on Tuesday, April 3 with five candidates running for two open seats. Ames is one of those five running.