Associated Press
Filed Under:Fairground Park, north St. Louis, St. Louis police, teens shot
(Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police are investigating after shootings left two teenagers injured, one of them critically.

Both shootings happened Thursday night in north St. Louis. Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head just after 9 p.m. He was hospitalized in critical and unstable condition. The shooting was near Fairground Park.

About a half-hour later and also near the park, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen