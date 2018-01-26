(Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police are investigating after shootings left two teenagers injured, one of them critically.
Both shootings happened Thursday night in north St. Louis. Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head just after 9 p.m. He was hospitalized in critical and unstable condition. The shooting was near Fairground Park.
About a half-hour later and also near the park, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
