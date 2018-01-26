ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They say good things come to those who wait, and the St. Louis Blues gave 95-year-old Mary Walkenhorst a very good thing, Thursday night. The lifelong Blues fan got to meet her favorite player, Brett Hull, before enjoying her glass seats for a 3-1 victory.

And if you’re asking why it took so long for this Blues fan to make it to a home game, it’s because she was caring everyday for either her aunts, mom or grandma since she was a teenager.

Walkenhorst became locally famous this week, when Blues.com posted a story about the woman who always put her family and friends before her own needs. The story says she dropped out of high school to start working and help care for her family.

Her nephews wanted to thank her for her hard work, so they got her tickets for Christmas, to Thursday’s game. The St. Louis Blues stepped in and gave her a seat upgrade and an unforgettable experience. She got to meet the player she calls “my man.”

When 95 year old Mary Walkenhorst attends her first game and melts your heart at the same time pic.twitter.com/2Ce03N0Jem — LouieSTLBlues (@LouieSTLBlues) January 26, 2018

Hull gave her a personalized Blues sweater with the No. 95 and she was able to meet Blues legends Bobby Plager, Al MacInnis, Martin Brodeur, and Blues chairman Tom Stillman.

Her nephews, who went to the game with her, say she watches every Blues game while she crafts and sews.

“I never miss a game,” she told Blues.com. “I got a schedule and all I have to do is look on the refrigerator and see when they’re playing and I’m right there.”

Click here to see a video of her at her first Blues game

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook