ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Expect to see plenty of activity out on Creve Coeur Lake the next couple of weeks, despite this being the dead of winter.
Missouri Conservation spokesman Dan Zarlenga says they’ll be using this opportunity to target the invasive Asian Carp species for removal from the lake.
“It’s called a unified method, and it’s basically a herding, driving process where boats using various techniques, including nets and sonic devices, will herd the fish into a smaller portion of the lake while they net off the rest of the lake,” he says.
It’s the first time that this method has been pursued locally in an effort to eliminate a pesky species.
The Asian Carp will eventually be singled out and hopefully up to 90-percent of the species will be removed and destroyed.