The newest addition to Mardi Gras in Soulard, this event gives you the chance to attend an all-star party with St. Louis Blues royalty Kelly Chase, Bernie Federko, Brett Hull, Chris Kerber, Darren Pang and Bobby Plager.

Join KMOX and Blues Alumni in the Mardi Gras Blues Alumni Party Tent on Saturday, February 10, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm at the Layayette Lofts.

Tickets start at $100 Early Blue Discount, normally $110.

Your all-inclusive pass to this heated tent right on the parade route lets you have a drink with some of the legendary Blues players as they sign autographs and tell the behind-the-scenes stories that they couldn’t get past the censors on television and radio.

You can upgrade your experience and ride the Blues float in the Bud Light Grand Parade!

Don’t miss this hall-of-fame-worthy event, which includes

Open bar with beer and cocktails

Lunch buffet from Joanie’s To Go

Air bubble hockey tournament

Skill competitions

Front row seats to the Bud Light Grand Parade

After the Grand Parade is over, anyone can join the us at the Blues Post-Parade Party Zone, where parade goers can enjoy all the fun, games, Blues gear and beverages you would expect at an event hosted by St. Louis’ best party, the greatest names in St. Louis hockey history, and KMOX, the voice of the St. Louis Blues. No ticket is necessary for the Party Zone , which includes:

Blues gear Inflatables Slap shot booth Obstacle course Bungee run The Blues Fastest Dressed Competition (think hockey gear and drinking beer)



Click here to get your tickets!