ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An autopsy is pending at the St. Louis morgue to find out more about the death of a person found burned beyond recognition in a dumpster near the Fairground Park neighborhood.

They’ll be looking to see if there’s evidence gasoline or any other accelerant might have been used, or if the victim may have been shot or killed by some other means before the fire.

What they know now is the body of a male was found in a dumpster in the 4200 block of Kossuth. It came in as a call for help around 11 a.m. Friday.

The remains were so badly burned, police could not say the race or age of the victim.

For now, it’s being called a suspicious death.

