ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What Christian Little will remember most from his time at the MLB and USA Baseball “Dream Series” is how to handle his success. And he learned it from 21-year MLB veterans LaTroy Hawkins and Tom “Flash” Gordon.

The Dream Series is an annual prospect camp for some of the best pitchers and catchers in the nation. The group includes a majority of African-American youth ballplayers, hoping to grow the number of minority pitchers and catchers throughout Major League Baseball. A report by USA Today showed there were only 7.1 percent of African-Americans on Opening Day rosters last season, a number that included 13 pitchers and no catchers.

Standing 6’2,” Little features a fastball in the upper 80s and he’s just 14-years-old and last September was ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect for the high school Class of 2021, by Perfect Game. He has yet to throw a pitch for his CBC Cadets High School team, but has made his verbal commitment to Vanderbilt University to play baseball.

CBC coach Mason Horne has seen only a limited amount of Little pitching to live batters, but says he can clearly see Little is a “special talent.” Since CBC’s Missouri Class 5 State Championship team in 2014, the Cadets have yet to escape their District Tournament.

Although Little is expected to make an impact on the varsity squad this spring, and says he hopes to eventually be drafted out of high school. But the freshman isn’t getting ahead of himself.

“Well firstly, my goal is to make the varsity,” Little says.

Horne marveled at his pitcher’s humility.

Chris Little (2nd from left) while playing for the Southern Illinois Miners in 2008, his son Christian joined him on the field for his 5th birthday. (Photo courtesy of Chris Little)

“I think like all freshman he’s going to get his feet wet and he’s going to get humbled a little bit,” Horne says. “But I don’t think there is anything this kid can’t do.”

Horne says he likely picked up that character from his father, Chris Little, who is a former MLB Draft pick, who played two seasons of minor league baseball, and eight years of Independent League baseball.

