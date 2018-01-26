ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — A former St. Louis Community College adjunct professor who was taken to the ground by a police officer during an October board meeting is suing the college.
Steve Taylor alleges in the lawsuit, which can be read here, that the college violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights, his right to due process, and he says he was arrested unlawfully. The officer who took him to the ground, Taylor says, also committed battery — resulting in a concussion, traumatic brain injury and bruising among other ailments.
He was taken to a hospital following the incident for evaluation.
Taylor was trying to talk about the school’s budget and contracts for adjunct professors, when he was told repeatedly that he was speaking out of turn. Trustees then say Taylor charged the board’s table at the front of the room.
He contends he was not charging, and only lurched forward when the police officer grabbed him from behind and pulled on his jacket.
Taylor referred questions about the lawsuit to his attorneys.