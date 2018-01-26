Filed Under:anniversary, business, HCI, health, marijuana, Medical

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – He started medical marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives two years ago this week — now Chris Stone is looking to the future.

Stone has two locations -one in Collinsville and another in Springfield. He says the state’s pilot program was very slow to get off the ground and he’s not seeing the numbers he was hoping for.

“I definitely think the industry was looking for bigger and better quotes two years in. I think they were looking for about 100 thousand patients. We currently have somewhere around 30 thousand patients.

Stone says Illinois’ program is among the most strict in the country. People suffering from chronic, debilitating pain aren’t eligible. He says that needs to change in the short term. In the long term, he says legalization of recreational marijuana is inevitable.

