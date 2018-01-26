Filed Under:Alton, fatal shooting, Illinois State Police, meth, methamphetamine, Sgt. Elbert Jennings, U.S. Marshals
ALTON, Ill. (KMOX) – A man is fatally shot by U.S. Marshals serving an arrest warrant in Alton.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings says they found the 42-year-old man inside a bedroom of a home just off Milton Road.

“He did have a weapon in his hand at the time, and the Marshals unfortunately had to discharge their weapons, fatally wounding the individual,” Jennings says.

The Marshal’s office says the man had a knife.

The encounter happened just before 8 a.m. Friday. No law enforcement agents were injured.

The Marshal’s Service says the warrant was issued by the Eastern District of Missouri Court, for violating bond on a methamphetamine case.

