BOONVILLE, MO (KMOX)-Highay Patrol Troopers in central Missouri got a surprise during a traffic stop yesterday, the van they pulled over was carrying 100 pounds of marijuana.

Troop F tweeted a picture showing the pot in dozens of plastic bags, stacked in the back of the van that was pulled over on I-70 in Cooper County.

pot seizure Traffic Stop Yields 100 Pounds of Pot

(Courtesy Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F via Twitter)

A 22-year-old Cincinnati man is charged with four counts including drug trafficking and delivering, paraphernalia possession and failing to maintain a lane.

Nicholas Anderson is held on $100,000 bond.

