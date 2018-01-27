BOONVILLE, MO (KMOX)-Highay Patrol Troopers in central Missouri got a surprise during a traffic stop yesterday, the van they pulled over was carrying 100 pounds of marijuana.
Troop F tweeted a picture showing the pot in dozens of plastic bags, stacked in the back of the van that was pulled over on I-70 in Cooper County.
A 22-year-old Cincinnati man is charged with four counts including drug trafficking and delivering, paraphernalia possession and failing to maintain a lane.
Nicholas Anderson is held on $100,000 bond.