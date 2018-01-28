MADISON, IL (KMOX)-Investigators say a pill bottle found by searchers Saturday did belong to Adria Hatten, but a piece of charred clothing they found, is not related to her disappearance.
Family members, friends and volunteers searched the area near Horseshoe Lake where her car was found Tuesday, for about an hour Saturday, before finding the items. Detectives then asked them to clear the scene.
The 39-year-old Alton woman has been missing since leaving a friend’s house in Wood River last Sunday. Her car was found stuck in mud off Big Bend Road, near the Lake.
Hatten is white, 5-5, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an aqua colored V neck t-shirt, blue jeans and brown, calve high, high-heeled boots.
If you have any information, call 9-1-1.