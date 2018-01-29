SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP/KMOX) – Missouri State is investigating after two men’s basketball players were injured following a low-temperature cryotherapy treatment.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Reggie Scurry and Abdul Fofana developed foot blisters after last week’s treatment. Bears head coach Paul Lusk said Friday that the injuries are “rather serious but nothing long-term.” He said the two would probably be out for a couple of weeks.
The entire Missouri State men’s basketball team and members of the women’s basketball team went through the whole-body cryotherapy treatment, which involves cooling the body using liquid nitrogen. It’s used to improve recovery and reduce soreness after workouts.
Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats says the school won’t consider doing it again after last week’s results. He says the school is “trying to find out what happened.”
The two players, Reggie Scurry and Abdul Fofana, developed foot blisters after treatment Monday, and both missed last Tuesday's game. Neither player participated in Missouri State's 79-77 loss to SIUE, Saturday. Scurry, a junior forward from Atlanta averages just over 17 minuets per game and is the team's second-leading shot blocker. Fofana is a sophomore forward from the western African country of Burkina Faso, who averages just over five minuets per game.
Lusk said Fofana’s injury is “a little bit more severe,” while Scurry is doing better.
On Monday, Missouri State brought in an outside company, Kombat Cross Training, to perform the therapy, reports the News-Leader. The owner of the gym, King Owens told the News-Leader an MSU athletic trainer reached out to his gym seeking the treatment.
